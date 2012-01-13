AMSTERDAM Jan 13 Dutch financial services group ING said on Friday it will not pay a dividend until it has repaid all of its state aid received during the credit crisis and has met Basel III capital and liquidity requirements.

ING also said in a statement it expected to save 300 million euros in costs by 2015 thanks to "procurement initiatives" but further structural measures were needed to reach ING's long term cost-income ratio target of 50 percent. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)