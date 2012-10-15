AMSTERDAM Oct 15 ING Groep NV : * ING announces management board changes in insurance/im eurasia * Appointment of Delfin Rueda and Dorothee van Vredenburch as Members of the Management Board Insurance EurAsia (MBE) as of 1 November 2012 * ING CEO Jan Hommen says: They will play a very important role in preparing our European insurance and investment management operations for the base case of an IPO * Delfin Rueda will as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Insurance/IM EurAsia be responsible for all operational and business-related aspects of Finance for Insurance and Investment Management Eurasia * Dorothee van Vredenburch will be responsible for Human Resources, Corporate Development, Communications and Sustainability for Insurance and Investment Management Eurasia * Matt Rider, Member of the MBE and Chief Administrative Officer will step down per 31 December 2012