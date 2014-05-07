BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON May 7 Dividends will "feature prominently" in the stock market listing of ING 's insurance arm, the chief financial officer of the Dutch group said on Wednesday.
"We are in the process of preparing for the IPO (initial public offering), it's fair to say that dividends will feature prominently in the IPO and equity story," Patrick Flynn told analyts on a conference call.
Earlier, ING said it had secured regulatory approval for the IPO, which is expected to happen later this year and marks the last major restructuring for ING in the aftermath of the financial crisis.
The group is putting 850 million euros ($1.18 billion)of capital into the insurer, and anchor investors have committed 1.275 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7177 euros) (Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Steve Slater)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.