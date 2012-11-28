SEOUL Nov 28 KB Financial Group is
set to decide on the purchase of ING Groep NV's South
Korean insurance unit at a board meeting to be held on December
5, South Korean online news media Edaily reported on Wednesday.
KB Financial is expected to discuss acquiring the unit in a
range of 2.42-2.43 trillion won ($2.23-$2.24 billion), it
reported, citing an unnamed high-ranking official in the
financial industry.
KB Financial is holding a board meeting on the date, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, who
could not confirm whether the ING purchase would be decided on
the date.
($1 = 1084.1000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)