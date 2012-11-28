(Recasts with confirmation from sources)
* KB Fin board to meet on Dec 5 to decide - sources
* Pressure on KB to seek lower price for deal - sources
SEOUL, Nov 28 KB Financial Group Inc
is set to decide on the purchase of ING Groep NV's
South Korean insurance unit at a board meeting on December 5,
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, in a deal that
could be valued at more than $2 billion.
The sale of one of ING's remaining two big Asian insurance
assets has stalled since September due to pressure from KB's
independent directors to cut the purchase price, sources have
said previously.
The Korean financial firm had earlier negotiated the
acquisition price at 2.45 trillion won ($2.26 billion), the
sources have said.
A spokesman for KB Financial declined to confirm the date of
the board meeting or if the ING unit's purchase will be
discussed.
South Korean online news media Edaily earlier reported the
board meeting.
ING is shedding assets to repay the 10 billion euro state
bailout it received during the 2008 financial crisis.
If completed, KB's buy will be the biggest acquisition in
South Korea's financial industry since Hana Financial Group's
$3.5 billion acquisition of Korea Exchange Bank
concluded in February.
($1 = 1084.1000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee in Seoul and Denny Thomas in Hong Kong;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)