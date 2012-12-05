Hong Kong stocks rise on US surge, higher Shanghai inflows; China dips
* Investors unfazed as China home price growth cools for 4th month
SEOUL Dec 5 KB Financial Group Inc's board has postponed a decision on the purchase of ING Groep NV's South Korean insurance unit to December 18, KB said in a statement on Wednesday.
KB's board was to have decided on the purchase at Wednesday's board meeting, a deal that could be valued at more than $2 billion, sources previously told Reuters.
The board discussed the acquisition of ING's South Korean insurance unit after receiving reports from officials on Wednesday but decided to resume discussions at the later date due to the importance of the matter and extensive amount of information, the company said.
KB declined to disclose any other details, citing the confidential nature of the discussions. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
SEOUL, Feb 22 South Korea's central bank held the smallest amount of foreign exchange currency forward positions last year since end-2012, data from the International Monetary Fund showed, in a sign the bank may have intervened less to weaken the won for trade competitiveness.