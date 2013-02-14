AMSTERDAM Feb 14 Dutch financial services group ING said it sold its 5 percent stake in South Korea's KB Financial Group to institutional investors for about 500 million euros ($672 million), confirming an earlier report.

The sale was sold in a block trade after the close of the Korea Exchange in Seoul on Thursday, and will result in an after-tax profit of about 100 million euros, ING said in a statement. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Alison Birrane)