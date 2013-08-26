SEOUL/HONG KONG Aug 26 Private equity firm MBK
Partners has agreed to buy a 90 percent stake in ING's
South Korean insurance unit for 1.63 trillion won ($1.46
billion), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said
Monday.
MBK and ING are set to sign an agreement later on Monday
which would value the business at about 1.81 trillion won, the
source added. Like other M&A transactions, ING's sale of the
South Korean business is subject to regulatory approvals. The
agreement with MBK will complete ING's sale of its Asian
insurance operations, a process launched 17 months ago.
A spokesman for MBK declined to comment. A spokeswoman for
ING could not be immediately reached for comment .