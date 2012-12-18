BRIEF-Value8 reduces stake in SnowWorld from 20.1 to 12.8 percent
* Reduces stake in SnowWorld from 20.1 to 12.8 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2lKHLia Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
AMSTERDAM Dec 18 Dutch bank and insurance group ING said on Tuesday it is still trying to find a buyer for its South Korean life insurance operations, as part of the wider sale of its Asian insurance and investment management operations.
ING has to split its insurance and bank operations in return for European Commission approval of Dutch state aid received in 2008 and 2009. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Sara Webb)
* Says approved sale of 100 percent shares held by DHFL in DHFL Pramerica life insurance co
* Says unit plans to set up real estate company with registered capital of 2.0 billion yuan ($291.20 million) in Hangzhou city