HONG KONG Aug 20 Korea Life Insurance Co Ltd is unlikely to pursue the purchase of Dutch insurer ING's Southeast Asian life insurance operations, a spokesman for the Korean firm's parent, Hanwha Group, said on Monday.

Chang Il-hyung told reporters that Korea Life had competed fiercely to acquire ING's Southeast Asian life insurance business, but in many ways Hanwha Group appeared to be in a disadvantageous position.

"You can view [Korea Life] as discontinuing attempts to acquire [ING's Southeast Asian business]," he added.

Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn was jailed last week after receiving a four-year sentence for breach of trust. Korea Life is a unit of Hanwha Group. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)