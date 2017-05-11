BRIEF-ABSA Bank says met all obligations in S.Africa reserve bank loan
* Received public protector's report on her investigation into SA Reserve Bank's assistance to Bankorp between 1985 and 1995
SEOUL May 11 ING Life Insurance, South Korea's fifth-largest life insurer, saw its shares drop below their initial public offering (IPO) price on debut on Thursday.
The shares opened at 31,200 won, compared to an IPO price of 33,000 won.
Last month, ING Life priced the IPO near the lower end of an indicative range, raising its Asia-based private equity owner MBK Partners 1.1 trillion won ($974 million) in South Korea's second-largest IPO so far this year.
FRANKFURT, June 19 Euro zone countries gave up their reform agendas when the bloc's crisis abated, prolonging the continent's recovery process, but signals from French President Emmanuel Macron point in the right direction, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Monday.
MILAN, June 19 Paolo Fiorentino, a former top executive at UniCredit, has emerged as the front-runner to take the chief executive job at Genoa-based lender Carige, three sources close to the matter said on Monday.