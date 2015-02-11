AMSTERDAM Feb 11 ING Group's Chief Financial Officer Patrick Flynn said on Wednesday the bank believes it will be able to keep lending margins at current levels.

"We still have the capacity to mitigate the impact of falling rates," he told reporters after the company released fourth-quarter results. Flynn cited structured lending products - complex corporate financing - as an area where the bank sees growth opportunities.

"It remains to be seen what QE (Quantitative Easing) will do with margins on lending, but for now, for the next couple of quarters, I think we can hold our margins broadly where they are," he said.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)