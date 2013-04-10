April 10 Mashreq PSC, Dubai's second
largest bank, has filed a U.S. lawsuit accusing
Netherlands-based ING Groep NV of losing 40
percent of a $108 million investment by improperly putting the
money in risky debt.
In a complaint filed on Monday in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan, Mashreq said it lost more than $43 million after ING
plowed more than two-thirds of its investment into 11 "toxic,
illiquid structured securities," in 2007, hoping to win extra
fees and ignoring instructions that the money be invested
conservatively.
Mashreq said the securities, which it characterized as
"roach motels," had "innocuous, respectable-sounding names" such
as Liberty Harbour and Madison Park, but were actually backed by
poor-quality loans that had been "cast off" by investment banks.
It said Amsterdam-based ING hid this by mixing the
securities with more conventional loans in some reports and
categorizing them incorrectly in others, making them appear
safer than they were.
Mashreq said that at one time it had at least $60 million in
losses on its investment, which began in 2005, but was able
through its own efforts to reduce the sum to what it now seeks.
The lawsuit seeks to recoup the alleged losses and punitive
damages.
Dana Ripley, an ING spokesman, declined to comment.
The lawsuit is one of many accusing banks of misleading
investors or mismanaging investor funds by putting money into
mortgage-backed, structured or other securities that lost much
of their value in the global credit and financial crisis.
The case is MashreqBank PSC v. ING Groep NV et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-02318.