HONG KONG, June 1 Metlife Inc has failed
to move to the second round of bidding for the roughly $7
billion auction of ING's Asia life insurance division, a source
with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, after its offer was
deemed too low.
Metlife, with a market value of about $31 billion, was seen
as a strong contender to buy the entire ING Asia life division,
sources have said.
Prudential Financial Inc., worth $21.8 billion, also
viewed as a possible buyer, bowed out of the process earlier
last month, the sources said.
Several major insurance companies remain in the auction, as
previously reported by Reuters.
But with markets falling across the globe, and two large
buyers out of the auction, the prospect of ING and its advisers
making adjustments to the process has increased, the sources
said.
One possibility under consideration is ING breaking up the
auction into three distinct regions of Japan, South Korea and
Southeast Asia, they said, rather than one collective group.
That would complicate the sale but would allow smaller, more
nimble bidders to court parts of the business rather than the
whole.
ING, Metlife and Prudential Financial were not immediately
available for comment.
(Additional reporting by Paritosh Bansal, Victoria Howley, Jung
Yoon Lee and Saeea Azhar and Clare Baldwin; Reporting by Denny
Thomas and Douwe Miedema; Editing by Michael Flaherty and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)