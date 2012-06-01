* Two strong contenders Prudential, MetLife out of bidding
* Second round bids due in mid-July
* Falling equity markets raise funding issues for bidders
By Denny Thomas and Douwe Miedema
HONG KONG/LONDON, June 1 U.S. insurer MetLife
Inc is no longer bidding for the $7 billion sale of
ING's Asia life insurance unit, a source with knowledge
of the matter told Reuters, raising the chances that the Dutch
bank may have to sell it off in chunks.
MetLife, with a market value of about $31 billion, was seen
as a strong contender to buy the entire ING Asia life division
but its offer was deemed too low, several sources familiar with
the situation said.
Prudential Financial Inc., worth $21.8 billion, also
viewed as a possible buyer, bowed out of the process earlier
last month, the sources said.
Several major insurance companies remain in the auction, as
previously reported by Reuters.
But with markets falling across the globe, and two large
buyers out of the auction, the prospect of ING and its advisers
needing to consider a more piecemeal approach to the sale is a
real possibility, the sources said.
ING could allow bidders to opt out of any of the three
regions in the business, and sell the remainder to a party that
have expressed interest in only one market.
One possibility under consideration is ING breaking up the
auction into three distinct regions of Japan, South Korea and
Southeast Asia, they said, rather than one collective group.
That would complicate the sale but would allow smaller, more
nimble bidders to court parts of the business rather than the
whole.
"In order to maximise the price you want to keep that
flexibility," said one of the people.
"When you have a consortium bidding for everything but
(with) a low price on Korea, you may be better off telling these
guys why don't you take out Korea and improve your bid. And then
(you would) sell it separately," the source said.
ING will use the proceeds to repay part of the state aid it
received during the 2008 crisis. In a separate process, it is
also selling its asset management business.
ING declined comment. Metlife and Prudential Financial were
not immediately available for comment.
MetLife CEO Steve Kandarian last month said the U.S.
insurer's comfort zone for dealmaking was in the order of $2-3
billion range..
OTHER BIDDERS
Pan Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd and Canada's
Manulife Financial Corp have progressed to the next
round of bidding, sources said.
Manulife is expected to have bid for the whole Asian
business, while AIA has only expressed its interest for the
South Korea and Southeast Asian operations of ING, sources said.
Japan's Dai-ichi Life Co Ltd and South Korea's KB
Financial Group are among the other bidders that
have passed into the next round.
Mark Wilson, the former chief executive of AIA who quit the
Asian insurer in 2010, has also proceeded into the second round
and has put in a bid for all of ING's Asian business, one of the
sources said. Wilson has built a consortium of sovereign wealth
funds and private equity groups to fund the acquisition.
Richard Li, the son of Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, is
also looking at acquiring the whole business, two of the people
said. One person close to the matter said that Li was just
bidding for the Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand business.
ING's Southeast Asia operations, which is the smallest part
of the Asian operations by profits and premium income but the
fastest growing, has generated the strongest interest. Several
other bidders have only expressed interest for that business.
Second-round bids are due in mid-July and the management
presentations are set to start mid-June.
(Additional reporting by Paritosh Bansal, Victoria Howley, Jung
Yoon Lee and Saeed Azhar and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Michael
Flaherty, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Mike Nesbit)