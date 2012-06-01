* Two strong contenders Prudential, MetLife out of bidding

* Second round bids due in mid-July

* Falling equity markets raise funding issues for bidders (Adds details, background)

By Denny Thomas and Douwe Miedema

HONG KONG/LONDON, June 1 U.S. insurer MetLife Inc is no longer bidding for the $7 billion sale of ING's Asia life insurance unit, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, raising the chances that the Dutch bank may have to sell it off in chunks.

MetLife, with a market value of about $31 billion, was seen as a strong contender to buy the entire ING Asia life division but its offer was deemed too low, several sources familiar with the situation said.

Prudential Financial Inc., worth $21.8 billion, also viewed as a possible buyer, bowed out of the process earlier last month, the sources said.

Several major insurance companies remain in the auction, as previously reported by Reuters.

But with markets falling across the globe, and two large buyers out of the auction, the prospect of ING and its advisers needing to consider a more piecemeal approach to the sale is a real possibility, the sources said.

ING could allow bidders to opt out of any of the three regions in the business, and sell the remainder to a party that have expressed interest in only one market.

One possibility under consideration is ING breaking up the auction into three distinct regions of Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia, they said, rather than one collective group.

That would complicate the sale but would allow smaller, more nimble bidders to court parts of the business rather than the whole.

"In order to maximise the price you want to keep that flexibility," said one of the people.

"When you have a consortium bidding for everything but (with) a low price on Korea, you may be better off telling these guys why don't you take out Korea and improve your bid. And then (you would) sell it separately," the source said.

ING will use the proceeds to repay part of the state aid it received during the 2008 crisis. In a separate process, it is also selling its asset management business.

ING declined comment. Metlife and Prudential Financial were not immediately available for comment.

MetLife CEO Steve Kandarian last month said the U.S. insurer's comfort zone for dealmaking was in the order of $2-3 billion range..

OTHER BIDDERS

Pan Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd and Canada's Manulife Financial Corp have progressed to the next round of bidding, sources said.

Manulife is expected to have bid for the whole Asian business, while AIA has only expressed its interest for the South Korea and Southeast Asian operations of ING, sources said.

Japan's Dai-ichi Life Co Ltd and South Korea's KB Financial Group are among the other bidders that have passed into the next round.

Mark Wilson, the former chief executive of AIA who quit the Asian insurer in 2010, has also proceeded into the second round and has put in a bid for all of ING's Asian business, one of the sources said. Wilson has built a consortium of sovereign wealth funds and private equity groups to fund the acquisition.

Richard Li, the son of Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, is also looking at acquiring the whole business, two of the people said. One person close to the matter said that Li was just bidding for the Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand business.

ING's Southeast Asia operations, which is the smallest part of the Asian operations by profits and premium income but the fastest growing, has generated the strongest interest. Several other bidders have only expressed interest for that business.

Second-round bids are due in mid-July and the management presentations are set to start mid-June. (Additional reporting by Paritosh Bansal, Victoria Howley, Jung Yoon Lee and Saeed Azhar and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Michael Flaherty, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Mike Nesbit)