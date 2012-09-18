Sept 18 ING Bank NV on Tuesday sold $2 billion of fixed and floating-rate notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, ING, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ING BANK NV TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 2 PCT MATURITY 9/25/2015 TYPE FXD ISS PRICE 99.711 FIRST PAY 3/25/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.1 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/25/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 175 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3-MO LIBOR MATURITY 9/25/2015 +164 BPS TYPE FRN ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/25/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 9/25/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH A-PLUS NON-CALLABLE N/A