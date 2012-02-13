* Prudential picks BofA Merrill for possible ING Asia bid-
* ING Asian arm sale race seen heating up as big players eye
SEOUL Feb 13 Prudential Financial Inc
, the No.2 U.S. life insurer, has hired Bank of America
Merrill Lynch to advise on its possible bid for ING
Groep NV's Asian insurance operations, South Korean
media reported, in what is potentially Asia's second-biggest
insurance sale ever.
The Korea Economic Daily said small local insurer Korea Life
Insurance Co Ltd was also looking into a takeover
bid for all of ING's Asian insurance assets, citing unnamed
industry sources.
Korea Life, which is already vying with Prudential for local
peer Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd, said earlier
this month that it was reviewing the feasibility of bidding for
ING's Asia-Pacific insurance operations.
Investment banks are competing hard for a role in the deal
and a cut of an estimated $60 million in combined deal fees,
according to consultancy Freeman & Co.
ING, which announced a lower-than-expected quarterly profit
on Thursday, may divest some of its Asian insurance or
investment management operations separately, but such operations
would be small, ING Chief Executive Jan Hommen said earlier.
AIA Group Ltd was expected to name Deutsche Bank
AG and Morgan Stanley as advisers for a
possible bid that could be worth more than $6 billion for ING's
Asian insurance operations, sources told Reuters earlier.
The Korean office of Prudential declined to comment.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)