AMSTERDAM Feb 12 Dutch financial services giant ING recorded underlying net profit of 3.255 billion euros ($4.45 billion) for 2013, 22 percent better than its 2012 performance and ahead of analysts' expectations.

"The improvement was driven by a solid performance at ING Bank, which recorded a 21.6 percent increase in underlying pre-tax results," ING Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said in a statement. Operating earnings at ING insurance rose 6.4 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the group to return underlying net profits of 3.063 billion euros.