AMSTERDAM May 8 Dutch banking and insurance
group ING will speed up preparations for a stock market
listing of its European insurance business next year after just
completing the spin-off of its U.S. insurance and investment
arm.
ING, bailed out by the Dutch state in 2008, is shedding its
insurance, investment management and other assets through
disposals or listings and is cutting thousands of jobs to repay
state aid and bolster its capital.
Chief Executive Jan Hommen did not rule out alternatives to
a listing for the European insurance business such as a trade
sale. He said ING had held preliminary discussions on this, but
also said other European insurers "are all struggling for
capital."
ING spun off ING U.S. Inc on May 1 via a $1.3
billion share listing as part of an enforced separation of its
global banking and insurance businesses and will sell the rest
of its shares in the U.S. unit in further tranches.
"With that milestone completed, we are now accelerating
preparations for the base case of an IPO (listing) of our
European insurance company, with the aim of being ready to go to
the market in 2014," Hommen said.
ING reported a modest recovery in lending to companies in
its first-quarter results after this had contracted in the
second half of last year.
Policymakers in Europe have put pressure on banks to lend
more to companies and households to help to revitalise economic
growth.
The bank's net loan growth amounted to 2.5 billion euros
($3.27 billion), of which the bulk - at 1.9 billion euros - was
non-mortgage loans. That followed a net fall in lending of 2.9
billion euros in the third quarter and a net drop of 2.5 billion
euros in the fourth quarter.
The group reported first-quarter net profit of 1.804 billion
euros, up from 728 million euros a year ago and broadly in line
with forecasts, driven largely by its banking business and
boosted by divestments.
A poll of four analysts commissioned by Reuters gave an
average forecast for net profit of 1.777 billion euros, ranging
between 1.45 billion and 2.08 billion euros.
ING shares rose 3 percent to trade at the highest level
since mid-February.
ING said results at its European insurance business - which
includes contributions from units in Japan and South Korea that
are up for sale - remained under pressure because of the
low-yield environment, reporting operating profit of 79 million
euros, down from 129 million euros a year ago.