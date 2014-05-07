BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON May 7 Dutch financial group ING made underlying profits of 988 million euros ($1.38 billion) in the first quarter of the year, missing expectations, as loan losses remained high despite a better outlook for the Dutch economy.
A Reuters poll of ten analysts predicted underlying net profits of 1.103 billion euros for the group, which is selling its insurance arm later this year. On Wednesday, ING said it would inject 850 million euros into the insurer.
"ING Bank posted a solid first-quarter underlying pre-tax result of 1.176 billion euros, reflecting an increase in the net interest margin and lower risk costs as economic conditions improved," Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said in a statement.
Loan losses at the bank came in at 468 million euros for the quarter, down on the 561 million euros in the first quarter of 2013 and in line with the bank's guidance that last year was the peak. Net lending grew by 5.1 billion euros.
The group confirmed that a mooted stock market offering of its insurance arm would now only be a secondary listing, after it attracted private investment of 1.275 billion euros and agreed to put 850 million euros of group capital into the insurer. ($1 = 0.7177 euros) (Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.