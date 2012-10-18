HONG KONG Oct 18 Hong Kong businessman Richard
Li, son of billionaire Li ka-Shing, is nearing a deal to buy
ING's Hong Kong and Thailand business for over $2 billion,
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Thursday.
A deal could be announced as early as Friday, but could also
be delayed to next week, the sources said. ING and Richard Li's
Pacific Century Group have entered final round of negotiations,
they added.
A deal would come a week after the Dutch financial company
announced the sale of its Malaysian business to AIA Group Ltd
. ING is divesting assets across the world to help
repay the 10 billion euro ($13.1 billion) state bail-out
received during the 2008 financial crisis.
A spokesman for Richard Li declined to comment. ING declined
to comment. The sources declined to be identified as the
information is not public yet.