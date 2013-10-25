* RRJ Capital invests further $248 mln in ING unit
* Bought latest shares at $29.50 each
* Becomes second-biggest shareholder with 4.4 percent
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Oct 25 Asian private equity firm RRJ
Capital, founded by ex-Goldman Sachs and Hopu Management
dealmaker Richard Ong, has invested a further $248 million in
ING Groep's U.S. insurance unit, a person with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
RRJ acquired the stake from ING Groep, which sold a further
38 million shares in its U.S. insurance unit ING US Inc
raising $1.12 billion on Thursday. RRJ now owns 4.4 percent of
ING US, making it the second-biggest shareholder.
RRJ's bet on the U.S. insurance market comes after several
deals spanning China and Southeast Asia, which has seen the firm
invest over $500 million in three weeks. RRJ is investing from
its second fund, which raised $3.6 billion.
Among the firm's recent deals are the $150 million worth of
equity and bonds it bought of Hong Kong-listed China property
developer CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd, and the $33
million of shares it purchased in Singapore-listed China water
treatment firm SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd.
Ong established RRJ in 2011 and was joined in the same year
by his younger brother Charles, former senior managing director
at Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd, now
co-CEO and chairman of RRJ.
RRJ first invested $78 million in ING's US insurance unit
in May during its $1.3 billion IPO, which was at $19.50 a share,
the source said. RRJ bought the latest shares at $29.50 each, as
ING cut its stake to about 57 percent, ING said in a filing.
ING has been selling assets globally to repay a 10 billion
euros ($13.80 billion) state bailout received in a 2008 rescue.
Since then, ING has dismantled its once-fashionable banking and
insurance model and announced thousands of job cuts and other
cost savings, raising about 23 billion euros.
RRJ and ING declined to comment.