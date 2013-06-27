SEOUL, June 27 A consortium formed by Tong Yang
Life Insurance Co Ltd has been chosen as the
preferred bidder to acquire ING's South Korean
insurance unit, a South Korean media outlet reported on
Thursday.
Local online outlet Money Today said Tong Yang Life, backed
by private equity fund Vogo Investment, and its consortium made
a bid to acquire 100 percent of the ING unit for 2.15 trillion
won ($1.86 billion).
ING's South Korean unit attracted a total of four bids in
May, including that of private equity firm MBK Partners, Hanwha
Life Insurance Co Ltd and Kyobo Life Insurance Co
Ltd, sources previously told Reuters.
A source with direct knowledge of Vogo's operations said
Vogo had yet to hear whether the Tong Yang consortium was chosen
as the preferred bidder for ING and declined to comment on the
bid price. Representatives for ING could not be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill)