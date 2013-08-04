SEOUL Aug 5 Private equity firm MBK Partners is
in exclusive talks to buy ING Groep's South Korean
insurance unit for 1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion), South Korean
newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported on Monday, citing sources in the
insurance industry.
ING's South Korean unit attracted a total of four bids in
May, including that of Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd
, Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd and Kyobo
Life Insurance Co Ltd, sources previously told
Reuters.
The sale of its Korea insurance unit would bring ING closer
to fulfilling its agreement with European regulators to sell
more than 50 percent of its Asian operations by the end of 2013.
Representatives for MBK and ING could not be immediately
reached for comment.
($1 = 1123.6250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by John Mair)