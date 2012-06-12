* ING moved $1.6 bln illegally through U.S. bank system
* Bank is the 4th to settle probe of sanctions violations
* Settlement is largest ever reached in sanctions case
(Adds details of scheme)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, June 12 ING Bank NV agreed to
pay $619 million to settle U.S. government allegations that it
violated U.S. sanctions against Cuba, Iran and other countries.
It was the biggest ever fine against a bank for sanctions
violations, officials said.
U.S. authorities said ING moved $1.6 billion illegally
through banks in the United States from the early 1990s through
2007 by concealing the nature of the transactions.
ING eliminated payment data that would have revealed the
involvement of sanctioned countries and entities, according to
authorities. The bank also told clients how to evade computer
filters designed to prevent sanctioned entities from gaining
access to the U.S. banking system. And it provided U.S. finance
services to sanctioned entities through shell companies and
misuse of an internal ING account.
Amsterdam-based ING said in a statement its banking unit
took a provision in the first quarter to cover the penalty, and
that it had taken steps to improve its compliance. It closed its
representative office in Cuba in 2007 and terminated its
relationships with sanctioned banks.
"The violations that took place until 2007 are serious and
unacceptable," ING Chief Executive Jan Hommen said in a
statement.
A two-year criminal probe was conducted jointly between the
U.S. Department of Justice and the office of Manhattan District
Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. The Treasury Department's Office of
Foreign Assets Control conducted its own investigation.
ING is the fourth major bank to settle with New York and
U.S. authorities over "stripping" wire transfer information to
hide the illegal movement of money through banks in New York on
behalf of clients subject to U.S. sanctions.
Credit Suisse AG agreed to pay $536 million in 2009 to
settle charges of illegal transactions involving Iran, Cuba and
Libya, among other countries. Lloyds TSB Bank Plc agreed to
forfeit $350 million that year to settle charges it altered
records for clients from Iran, Sudan and other sanctioned
countries. Barclays settled similar charges in 2010 for $298
million.
"These cases give teeth to sanctions enforcement, send a
strong message about the need for transparency in international
banking and ultimately contribute to the fight against money
laundering and terror financing," Manhattan District Attorney
Cyrus Vance said.
Half of the $619 million from ING will be distributed to New
York city and state, and the other half will be paid to the
United States.
Beginning in the 1990s, ING's senior bank management
instructed employees in Curacao to delete references to Cuba in
payment messages sent to the United States to prevent U.S. banks
from identifying prohibited transactions, the U.S. Treasury
Department said in a statement.
"I strongly request you in payment instructions to our U.S.A
correspondents etc NOT!!!! to use the word Cuba or Havana," an
ING Curacao executive said in one email in 1997, according to
documents.
ING branches in France, Belgium and the Netherlands also
omitted identifying information, the Treasury statement said.
French ING bank managers provided fraudulent endorsement stamps
for Cuban institutions to use in processing travelers checks,
and a Netherlands branch routed payments through other corporate
clients.
In terms of Iranian transactions, ING's office in Belgium
held a U.S. dollar account for the Central Bank of Iran, also
known as Bank Markazi, which was used for proceeds of oil
purchases by ING customers from the National Iranian Oil
Company, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's deferred
prosecution agreement.
The Iranian transactions were processed in by ING
Netherlands using a method of payment messages known as cover
payments.
ING said it had investigated transactions associated with
ING Bank's Cuban operations, as well as business with
counterparties in other countries subject to the U.S. sanctions.
It said the issues did not involve ING's insurance and
investment management operations, nor the retail banking side or
ING Direct.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Additional reporting by Sara Webb
in Amsterdam and Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by M.D.
Golan and Richard Chang)