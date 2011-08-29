TAIPEI Aug 29 ING Groep NV said on Monday that it has agreed to sell its Taiwan brokerage and wealth management units to Far Eastern International Bank as it focus more on its core mutual fund business.

ING will continue to invest in its fund arm business, which managed client assets of T$156.5 billion ($5.2 billion) and ranked among the top five in Taiwan, while it sells the non-core businesses, said Ashwin Mehta, chief executive of the fund unit.

"It does not fit into ING's global strategy," Mehta said at a briefing, declining to disclose the size of the transaction. "ING remains active in the Taiwan investment management market."

The deal, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be closed in the December quarter, he said. (Reporting by Faith Hung)