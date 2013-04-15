SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, April 15 Dutch financial services company ING is targeting a May launch of the sale of its $1.2 billion stake in Thailand's TMB Bank, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, awaiting Malaysian election results to include more bidders.

The sale of the 31 percent stake is important both for ING's five-year effort to repay a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) state bail-out and for the broader Southeast Asian financial industry.

Targeting a May launch is meant to encourage Malaysia's two dominant banks - CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and Malayan Banking Bhd - to participate in the auction, the people said. The banks, and any other major corporations in Southeast Asia's third-largest economy, are expected to hold off on any major moves until a new government is determined. Malaysia has set national elections for May 5.

The auction is also expected to attract interest from Japanese, Chinese and South Korean lenders, the people said, and could result in an offer for the entire bank, which has a market value of $3.8 billion.

ING has picked J.P. Morgan to find a buyer for the stake, the people said.

The people declined to be identified because the sale plan is not public.

ING and J.P. Morgan declined to comment.

"ING has informed us they will appoint a financial adviser to look into the TMB stake," TMB Bank Chairwoman Saowanee Kamolbutr said, without elaborating.

Saowanee is the representative of Thailand's Finance Ministry on the TMB board. ($1 = 0.7635 euros) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn in BANGKOK; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Chris Gallagher)