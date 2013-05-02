BRIEF-Net Element enters into amendment to master exchange agreement
* Net Element Inc - on March 3, 2017, net element, entered into an amendment to master exchange agreement dated as of May 2, 2016
May 2 Shares of ING U.S. Inc fell 1 percent in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday.
Shares opened at $19.25 after the company, an affiliate of Dutch financial services company ING Groep NV, raised $1.3 billion in its initial public offering.
ING U.S. sold more shares than expected but at a lower price.
The company sold 65.2 million shares at $19.50. It had intended to sell 64.2 million shares in a range of $21 to $24 each. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Ares Management Lp reports 15.8 percent stake in Gastar Exploration Inc, as of March 3, 2017 - SEC filing
* Files for short form base shelf prospectus of up to $10 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: