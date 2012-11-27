Nov 27 ING Bank N.V. on Tuesday sold $1.5 billion of covered bonds in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The bonds are guaranteed by ING Covered Bond Company B.V. Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, ING Bank and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ING BANK AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 2.625 PCT MATURITY 12/05/2022 TYPE BONDS ISS PRICE 99.668 FIRST PAY 06/05/2013 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 2.663 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/05/2012 S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD 101.8 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A