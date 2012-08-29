* Canada's No. 3 bank to add 1.8 mln customers with deal
By Cameron French and Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Aug 29 Canada's No. 3 lender Bank of
Nova Scotia agreed to buy ING Groep's Canadian
online bank for C$3.1 billion ($3.14 billion), taking advantage
of a rare opportunity to grab market share in the country's
crowded retail banking space.
The online bank, branded as ING Direct Canada, will bring
1.8 million customers, C$40 billion in assets and C$30 billion
in deposits under the wing of the bank commonly known as
Scotiabank.
Amsterdam-based ING put the unit up for sale earlier this
month as part of a series of planned asset divestments to raise
funds to repay a Dutch government bailout from the 2008
financial crisis.
Scotiabank will pay cash for the Canadian unit and said it
will issue 29 million shares at C$52 each for total proceeds of
C$1.5 billion to help fund the deal.
After deducting excess capital levels currently at ING
Direct, Scotiabank's actual net cost will be C$1.9 billion, it
said, adding that the takeover will be accretive to Scotiabank's
earnings in the first year after closing, which is expected by
the end of the year.
It also said its Basel III common equity tier 1 ratio will
remain within its targeted range of 7 to 7.5 percent through the
first quarter of 2013, meeting new standards that begin to take
effect next year.
"SAVE YOUR MONEY"
Earlier this month, the Dutch bank said it expected a quick
sale of parts of its $7 billion Asian insurance business, and it
is also preparing to list its European and U.S. insurance units
on stock markets as part of its restructuring.
Started in 1997, ING Direct Canada is an online bank which
offers cheap loans and high-interest savings accounts.
Touted by familiar ads where Dutch actor Frederik De Groot
encourages Canadians to "save your money", it currently holds
about 3 percent of the Canadian market and commands strong brand
loyalty among customers who prefer to avoid the traditional
larger banks.
In a nod to these customers and the need to retain them,
Scotiabank said it will maintain the unit's current product
offering and keep the ING name for 18 months after the deal
closes before rebranding it.
"We intend to keep this model following the acquisition and
preserve ING Direct as a standalone business and a standalone
brand," Scotiabank Chief Executive Rick Waught said on a
conference call.
Current management, including ING Direct CEO Peter Aceto,
will also maintain their positions, the bank said.
Scotiabank said it would eventually expand ING Direct's
product suite, which currently includes chequing accounts,
mortgages, and basic mutual funds, to include higher-yielding
products such as credit cards.
GROWTH OPPORTUNITY
Canada's banking industry is dominated by six domestic
lenders, who are not permitted to merge with each other, which
makes domestic growth opportunities few and far between, and has
forced them to look to international markets for growth.
While the domestic bank industry has been hurt by slowing
loan growth and narrow interest margins, it still churns out
steady profits for the banks, underpinned by Canada's relatively
strong economy and a housing market that continues to chug
along, despite fears of a pullback.
Edward Jones analyst Tom Lewandowski said picking up
deposits that can then be lent out at higher rates was key,
particularly in the current low interest rate environment.
"I would look at it as a positive for Bank of Nova Scotia
for that fact alone," he said.
A source close to the deal said Canada's six biggest banks
were all in discussions to buy the ING unit.
The deal was announced after markets closed, but
Scotiabank's U.S.-listed shares fell 2.7 percent to C$52.72 in
after-markets U.S. trading.
J.P. Morgan advised ING on the sale.