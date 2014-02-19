(Adds comments, detail)

PARIS Feb 19 Ingenico, the French maker of electronic payment terminals, reported 2013 group net income grew 18 percent to 114 million euros ($156.79 million) said it saw 2014 organic revenue growth of at least 10 percent.

The group, which has over 20 million payment terminals deployed worldwide in over 125 countries and competes with Verifone of the United States for market leadership, said it expected an EBITDA margin of at least 21 percent for 2014 up from 20.3 percent last year.

Ingenico said it expected its secure payment solutions systems to gain ground, "most specifically in the United States."

"In this early period of the year, the activity seems to be holding up well, and Ingenico should continue to grow in most countries. Therefore, the Group expects revenue growth to exceed or be equal to 10 percent like-for-like," it said in a statement ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Lionel Laurent)