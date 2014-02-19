PARIS Feb 19 Payment terminals maker Ingenico said 2013 group net income grew 18 percent to 114 million euros ($156.79 million) and that it saw 2014 organic revenue growth of at least 10 percent.

The French company also said it expected an EBITDA margin of at least 21 percent for 2014.

Ingenico said it expected its secure payment solutions systems to gain ground, "most specifically in the United States." ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Lionel Laurent)