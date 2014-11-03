Nov 3 Compagnie Industrielle et Financiere d'Ingenierie Ingenico SA :

* ROAM division launches Roampay x5 native Mobile point of sale (mPOS) tablet app with support for all transactions types: magstripe, emv and nfc

* Says mPOS application Roampay x5 is first and only native tablet application for both iOS and Android that supports all mobile payment transaction types and all acceptance methods