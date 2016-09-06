PARIS, Sept 6 Financial transactions systems specialist Ingenico Group SA cut its full-year targets on Tuesday in the wake of a "sudden and significant decline" in U.S. sales.

The French company said it now expects a full-year organic revenue growth of at least 7 percent, compared with the 10 percent target previously announced. Ingenico also trimmed its EBITDA margin target to 20 percent from 21 percent.

"In recent weeks Ingenico Group has been facing a sudden and significant decline in its U.S. market which accounts for approximately 10 percent of group revenues," the company said in a statement.

The slowdown in sales has been caused by a relaxation of U.S. requirements for chip-enabled payment cards, which has slowed the pace of adoption, Ingenico said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)