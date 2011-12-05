PARIS Dec 5 French payment services
provider Ingenico said Monday its friendly takeover
offer for smart-card-reader manufacturer Xiring had
been successful, with a take-up rate worth 91.25 percent of
voting rights.
Ingenico said in a statement it would offer 17 euros
($22.90) per share to Xiring's remaining shareholders, or a 2.7
percent premium to Xiring's Monday closing price of 16.56 euros.
Xiring's market capitalisation is approximately 65.7 million
euros.
($1 = 0.7425 euros)
(Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)