Sept 2 Ingenico Sa

* Banco del Bajío (BANBAJÍO) in Mexico will deploy Ingenico's terminals as part of the bank's update and expansion of its installed base

* Says as part of deal Banbajio deploys Ingenico's countertop and wireless smart terminals across Mexico Source text: bit.ly/1qwDQCy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)