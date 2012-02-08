* Q4 EPS 76 cents vs Street view 66 cents
By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Ingersoll Rand Plc
posted stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday,
saying cost cuts boosted profit margins even as sales fell in a
challenging housing and commercial construction market.
The maker of Schlage locks and Trane air conditioners also
warned that many of its markets were slowing and forecast
full-year results below Wall Street estimates, but shares
rose on hopes the company's improving profit margins will mean
faster growth once markets recover.
Ingersoll derives more of its business from new
construction than most diversified U.S. manufacturers. The
company wants to reduce that reliance by increasing its services
businesses and expanding in emerging markets.
T he company expect flat to slow growth this year in its
residential business, which has minimal international sales and
showed an 18 percent drop in orders, reflecting depressed
housing values and high unemployment.
"The consumer is still mixing down to lower-efficiency
(heating and cooling) equipment," said CEO Mike Lamach.
"Fundamentally, there is still concern about long-term
prospects."
Ingersoll's net earnings rose 14 percent to $242.2 million,
or 76 cents per share, from $212.1 million, or 62 cents per
share, a year earlier. Its profit beat analysts' average
forecast by 10 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. A stock buyback sharply reduced the number of shares
outstanding.
Sales fell 5 percent to $3.51 billion.
Ingersoll's biggest segment, which makes heating and cooling
systems for businesses and transportation, showed an 8 percent
sales decline but much higher margins, lifted by stronger
productivity and price increases. Climate Solutions sales rose
when stripping out the divested Hussmann refrigeration
business.
The company said its major markets were slowing and U.S.
residential demand for air conditioners was likely to remain
depressed for most of the year. Its residential and security
solutions business showed lower bookings.
Ingersoll forecast full-year sales and profit below Wall
Street estimates. It expects earnings from continuing operations
of $2.90 to $3.10 a share on sales of $14 billion to $14.4
billion. Analysts' average estimates are $3.12 a share and sales
of $14.6 billion.
Ingersoll shares were up 1.6 percent to $38.16 in
afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn, John Wallace and Derek Caney)