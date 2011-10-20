* Q3 shr ex items $0.81 vs. $0.79 expected

* Q3 sales up 5 pct to $3.93 bln

* Sees Q4 shr $0.64 to $0.70 vs. $0.70 expected

(Adds detail on outlook and CEO market comment)

Oct 20 Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR.N) posted lower quarterly earnings, and its fourth-quarter profit forecast fell short of some Wall Street estimates, due to depressed housing and consumer markets.

The maker of Schlage locks and Trane air conditioners earned a net $86.2 million, or 25 cents per share, down from $232.2 million, or 68 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding charges related to the sale of its Hussmann business, Ingersoll earned 81 cents a share, 2 cents ahead of analyst estimates.

Sales rose 5 percent to $3.93 billion, slightly above estimates. U.S. sales were down but international sales rose and a weak U.S. dollar helped.

Sales and profits were higher in Ingersoll's climate solutions business that provides heating and cooling systems for commercial buildings and transport. An industrial unit that makes compressors and golf and utility vehicles also showed sales and profit gains. Both segments improved margins.

But the business that makes locks and air conditioners for homes showed lower sales and much lower profits, reflecting stagnant remodeling and new construction markets and weak demand to replace aging air conditioners.

"We are seeing challenging economic conditions in our residential heating ventilation and air conditioning, security and golf businesses," Chief Executive Mike Lamach said in a statement. "Residential and consumer markets remain depressed."

Ingersoll forecast fourth-quarter profit in a range of 64 cents to 70 cents a share, compared with analyst estimates of 70 cents. The company's fourth-quarter sales forecast was below Street estimates.

A buyback will reduce shares outstanding to about 323 million by the end of the year, from 340 million at the end of September, the company said. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski, editing by Maureen Bavdek and Derek Caney)