Aug 18 Ingersoll-Rand Plc, a maker of heating and air conditioning systems, said it would buy Cameron International Corp's centrifugal compression unit for $850 million.

The unit makes oil and gas separation equipment, heaters and water processing systems.

Ingersoll-Rand said it plans to fund the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and debt. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)