(Corrects paragraph 4 to say revenue rose 3 percent to $2.72
bln, not 4 percent to $2.73 bln)
April 23 Ingersoll-Rand Plc, maker of
Trane airconditioners, reported a 10 percent decline in
quarterly profit as its tax bill jumped.
The company's net profit fell to $79 million, or 28 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $88 million,
or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.
Provision for income tax rose to $24.5 million from $4.5
million in the year ago, the company said.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $2.72 billion.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey
and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)