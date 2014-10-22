(Adds forecast, details, shares)
Oct 22 Ingersoll-Rand Plc, the maker of
Trane airconditioners and Thermo King refrigeration units,
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it sold more
heating, ventilation and airconditioning systems.
Revenue rose 6 percent at the company's climate control
business, driven mainly by higher sales of Thermo King
refrigeration systems.
The business, under which Ingersoll-Rand sells heating,
ventilation and air conditioning systems for homes and
commercial premises, accounts for more than three-quarters of
total revenue.
Ingersoll-Rand said revenue from the sale of Thermo King
refrigeration systems rose by 'a mid-teens percentage' in the
third quarter as U.S. truck sales increased.
However, the company forecast full-year profit largely below
analysts' estimates, saying growth in industrial activity and
construction is expected to moderate.
Ingersoll-Rand forecast adjusted earnings of $3.20-$3.24 per
share from continuing operations for the year ending December.
Analysts were expecting $3.24 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ingersoll-Rand said net profit attributable to shareholders
rose 76 percent to $291.3 million, or $1.07 per share, in the
third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.10 per share from
continuing operations.
Revenue rose 5.3 percent to $3.39 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.04 per share
and revenue of $3.35 billion.
Ingersoll-Rand's shares closed at $58.34 on Tuesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)