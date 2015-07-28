July 28 Ingersoll-Rand Plc, the maker of Trane airconditioners and Thermo King refrigeration units, reported a 74 percent fall in quarterly profit, as it set aside more money to cover tax bills.

Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to $78.9 million, or 29 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $306 million, or $1.12 per share, in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 1.6 percent to $3.60 billion.

(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)