BRIEF-Global Indemnity announces pricing of $120 mln subordinated note offering
* Global indemnity limited announces pricing of $120 million subordinated note offering
(Corrects paragraph 1 to add dropped word "percent")
July 22 Ingersoll-Rand Plc, the maker of Trane airconditioners, reported a 4.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher demand for its heating and cooling systems.
Revenue rose to $3.54 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.40 billion a year earlier.
Net earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders fell to $306 million, or $1.12 per share, from $317.2 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
CHICAGO, March 16 Bird flu that is highly lethal to poultry has infected a second commercial chicken farm in Tennessee that supplies Tyson Foods Inc, company and state officials said on Thursday.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 Syncrude Canada notified customers on Thursday that its oil sands plant in northern Alberta would cut production by more than 50 percent in March and April after a fire this week, four trading sources said.