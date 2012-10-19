Oct 19 Ingersoll Rand Plc reported sharply higher third-quarter earnings on Friday, but said European and Asian markets had weakened, and its fourth-quarter forecast was below Wall Street expectations.

The company said it had benefited from residential demand for locks and heating and cooling systems in the third quarter.

The maker of Trane air conditioners, Schlage locks and Club Car golf carts earned $321.6 million, or $1.03 per share, compared with $86.2 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier, when results included a large impairment loss.

Sales fell 8 percent to $3.59 billion.