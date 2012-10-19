* Third-quarter EPS of $1.07, ex items, beats view

Oct 19 Ingersoll Rand Plc reported higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Friday, but said European and Asian markets had weakened and it forecast fourth-quarter results below Wall Street estimates.

The maker of Trane air conditioners, Schlage locks and Club Car golf carts earned $321.6 million, or $1.03 per share, in the quarter, compared with $86.2 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier, when results included a large impairment loss.

Excluding items, Ingersoll earned $1.07 a share, 9 cents ahead of estimates.

Sales fell 8 percent to $3.59 billion, missing estimates of $3.65 billion. A number of U.S. manufacturers have reported softer-than-expected sales so far this quarter.

Ingersoll said demand was choppy, with moderate growth in the United States and Latin America but declining activity in Asia and Western Europe.

The company said it had benefited from residential demand for locks and heating and cooling systems in the quarter.

It estimated fourth-quarter sales between $3.4 billion and $3.5 billion and earnings per share of 64 cents to 70 cents. The ranges compared with consensus estimates of 79 cents in profit on revenue of $3.51 billion.