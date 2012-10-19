* Third-quarter EPS of $1.07, ex items, beats view
* Sales fall 8 pct to $3.59 billion
* Fourth-quarter forecast below estimates
Oct 19 Ingersoll Rand Plc reported
higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Friday, but said
European and Asian markets had weakened and it forecast
fourth-quarter results below Wall Street estimates.
The maker of Trane air conditioners, Schlage locks and Club
Car golf carts earned $321.6 million, or $1.03 per share, in the
quarter, compared with $86.2 million, or 25 cents per share, a
year earlier, when results included a large impairment loss.
Excluding items, Ingersoll earned $1.07 a share, 9 cents
ahead of estimates.
Sales fell 8 percent to $3.59 billion, missing estimates of
$3.65 billion. A number of U.S. manufacturers have reported
softer-than-expected sales so far this quarter.
Ingersoll said demand was choppy, with moderate growth in
the United States and Latin America but declining activity in
Asia and Western Europe.
The company said it had benefited from residential demand
for locks and heating and cooling systems in the quarter.
It estimated fourth-quarter sales between $3.4 billion and
$3.5 billion and earnings per share of 64 cents to 70 cents. The
ranges compared with consensus estimates of 79 cents in profit
on revenue of $3.51 billion.