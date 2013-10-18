Oct 18 Ingersoll-Rand Plc, the maker of
Trane air conditioners and Thermo King refrigeration units,
reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a
rebound in the U.S. housing market.
Third-quarter net income fell 48 percent to $165.9 million,
or 56 cents per share, from $321.6 million, or $1.03 per share,
a year earlier. Revenue rose 4.3 percent to $3.75 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.16 per share from
continuing operations. Analysts on average had expected earnings
of $1.10 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.