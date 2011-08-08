* To use proceeds to speed up $2 bln share repurchase

* To buy 28 million-32 million shares by the end of 2011

* Says Q3 continuing operations to include deal charge

* Keeps fiscal year EPS outlook, excluding charge (Adds details on Hussmann sales, NEW YORK dateline)

NEW YORK, Aug 8 Industrial conglomerate Ingersoll Rand PLC (IR.N) said it would sell a 60 percent stake in its Hussmann stationary refrigerated display case business to private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice for about $370 million.

The cooling systems maker said it would use the cash to speed up its $2 billion share repurchase program which began on June 8, and expects to buy 28 million to 32 million shares by the end of 2011.

Hussmann, founded in 1906 by Harry Hussmann, who pioneered food refrigeration systems, provides supermarkets and food retailers with display cases, refrigeration systems and beverage coolers.

It was sold to Ingersoll in 2000 for $1.55 billion in cash. The business recorded sales of about $800 million last year. Hussmann display cases are used by 17 of the largest 20 retailers in North America, including Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and Target Corp (TGT.N).

Analysts have described Hussmann as underperforming and have praised the company for ditching assets bought for inflated prices by previous managers. Some call the Hussmann sale a positive catalyst for Ingersoll stock, which is down nearly 40 percent from its 52-week high in May.

The deal is expected to close near the end of the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice would pay Ingersoll a $30 million fee if the deal were canceled, according to a regulatory filing.

Ingersoll Rand said its third-quarter results from continuing operations will include a charge to reflect the terms of the Hussmann agreement. Excluding the charge, it stuck to its 2011 full-year earnings from continuing operations forecast of $2.90 to $3.10 a share.

It said it was watching for signs of changing market conditions amid a "growing level of uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment."

The refrigeration display business is considered cyclical and exposed to rising raw material costs. Grocery stores and food retailers held back new investments during the economic downturn, squeezing margins for Hussmann and its rivals.

Ingersoll Rand sold its KOXKA European refrigerated display business in late 2010 to a unit of American Industrial Acquisition Corporation.

Reuters last week reported that Ingersoll Rand was in late-stage discussions with Clayton Dubilier & Rice to sell the refrigeration business. [ID:nN1E7711TA]

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial adviser to Ingersoll Rand. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore and Nick Zieminski in New York. Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Robert MacMillan)