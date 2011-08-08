* To use proceeds to speed up $2 bln share repurchase
* To buy 28 million-32 million shares by the end of 2011
* Says Q3 continuing operations to include deal charge
* Keeps fiscal year EPS outlook, excluding charge
(Adds details on Hussmann sales, NEW YORK dateline)
NEW YORK, Aug 8 Industrial conglomerate
Ingersoll Rand PLC (IR.N) said it would sell a 60 percent stake
in its Hussmann stationary refrigerated display case business
to private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice for about $370
million.
The cooling systems maker said it would use the cash to
speed up its $2 billion share repurchase program which began on
June 8, and expects to buy 28 million to 32 million shares by
the end of 2011.
Hussmann, founded in 1906 by Harry Hussmann, who pioneered
food refrigeration systems, provides supermarkets and food
retailers with display cases, refrigeration systems and
beverage coolers.
It was sold to Ingersoll in 2000 for $1.55 billion in cash.
The business recorded sales of about $800 million last year.
Hussmann display cases are used by 17 of the largest 20
retailers in North America, including Wal-Mart Stores Inc
(WMT.N) and Target Corp (TGT.N).
Analysts have described Hussmann as underperforming and
have praised the company for ditching assets bought for
inflated prices by previous managers. Some call the Hussmann
sale a positive catalyst for Ingersoll stock, which is down
nearly 40 percent from its 52-week high in May.
The deal is expected to close near the end of the third
quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice would pay Ingersoll a $30
million fee if the deal were canceled, according to a
regulatory filing.
Ingersoll Rand said its third-quarter results from
continuing operations will include a charge to reflect the
terms of the Hussmann agreement. Excluding the charge, it stuck
to its 2011 full-year earnings from continuing operations
forecast of $2.90 to $3.10 a share.
It said it was watching for signs of changing market
conditions amid a "growing level of uncertainty in the
macroeconomic environment."
The refrigeration display business is considered cyclical
and exposed to rising raw material costs. Grocery stores and
food retailers held back new investments during the economic
downturn, squeezing margins for Hussmann and its rivals.
Ingersoll Rand sold its KOXKA European refrigerated display
business in late 2010 to a unit of American Industrial
Acquisition Corporation.
Reuters last week reported that Ingersoll Rand was in
late-stage discussions with Clayton Dubilier & Rice to sell the
refrigeration business. [ID:nN1E7711TA]
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial adviser to
Ingersoll Rand.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore and Nick Zieminski in
New York. Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Robert
MacMillan)