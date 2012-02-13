Feb 13 Bernstein Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand Plc to "outperform," saying prior cyclical experience points at a better-than-expected margin upside, helped by productivity initiatives and cost-reduction.

"By early 2013, with broader volume growth, operating leverage should exceed expectations," analyst Steven Winoker wrote on a note to clients.

The maker of Schlage locks and Trane air conditioners posted stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings last week, saying cost cuts boosted profit margins even as sales fell in a challenging construction market.

"Our revenue estimates bake in at least stabilizing construction markets in the U.S. this year and recovering in 2013," said the analyst, who also raised the price target to $50 from $37.

Ingersoll Rand shares closed at $37.98 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)