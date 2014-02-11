Feb 11 Ingersoll-Rand Plc, the maker of Trane air conditioners and Thermo King mobile refrigeration units, reported a higher quarterly revenue as demand increased for its heating and cooling systems and mobile refrigeration systems.

The company's net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders more than halved to $77.7 million, or 26 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $162.1 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Ingersoll-Rand earned 61 cents per share from continuing operations.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $3.10 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 61 cents per share on revenue of $3.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.