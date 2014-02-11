Feb 11 Ingersoll-Rand Plc, the maker of
Trane air conditioners and Thermo King mobile refrigeration
units, reported a higher quarterly revenue as demand increased
for its heating and cooling systems and mobile refrigeration
systems.
The company's net income from continuing operations
attributable to common shareholders more than halved to $77.7
million, or 26 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.
31 from $162.1 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Ingersoll-Rand earned 61 cents per share
from continuing operations.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $3.10 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 61 cents per
share on revenue of $3.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.