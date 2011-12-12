(Adds details)

AMSTERDAM, DEC 12 - Dutch insurer and banking group ING said it was offering to either buy back or exchange upwards of 5.8 billion euros ($7.75 billion) of its debt at a discount to shore up its capital position.

The bank said in a statement on Monday that current market conditions allow offers at a discount to nominal value which will boost ING's capital position. The deals have the approval of both the European Commission and the Dutch Central Bank, ING added.

ING said it wanted to buy or exchange seven tranches of subordinated debt, at offers ranging from 58 percent to 87 percent.

"How large that capital gain is depends on what percentage of these holders actually accept the offers, which will be announced on the 21st of December," said ING spokesman Frans Middendorff.

A raft of other European banks have unveiled so-called "liability management" measures to bolster capital ratios.

Last week Barclays offered to buy back up to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.91 billion) of its bonds at discounts of between 5.5 percent and 30 percent of the face value, and Commerzbank said it would buy back 600 million euros of its own debt. ($1 = 0.7482 euros) ($1 = 0.6402 British pounds) (Reporting by Roberta Cowan, Amsterdam Bureau; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)